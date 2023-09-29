Ridge Canada’s Products Suite Expands to include Directors and Officers Insurance.

TORONTO, ON, SEPTEMBER 29, 2023/insPRESS/ – Ridge Canada is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest specialty insurance line, Directors and Officers (“D&O”) insurance, designed to cater to the evolving needs of Canadian businesses in today’s dynamic risk landscape. Ridge Canada is committed to providing a full suite of specialty products to our broker network and the launch of D&O insurance seamlessly compliments the existing Cyber and Technology E&O portfolios. Ridge offers Non-Profit D&O, and Private Company Management Liability products to a variety of sectors.

Commenting on the expansion, James Bennett, Senior Vice President, Management Liability, “We are thrilled we can offer industry leading Non-Profit D&O and Private Company Management Liability products at Ridge Canada. Through comprehensive coverage and a pragmatic approach, we are here to support the Canadian broker with specific D&O solutions catered to the growing small to medium enterprise space. With this third pillar added to our specialty insurance offering, we are very excited for Ridge Canada and our continued growth.”

“I am very excited to be working with James again having witnessed the incredible achievements he spearheaded at his previous company. Ridge Canada is incredibly fortunate to have someone with his level of expertise lead this new line of specialty insurance”, Greg Markell, President, and CEO. “Our shared values and philosophies serve as the bedrock of this product and align perfectly with current Ridge Canada offerings. The seamless integration of D&O insurance with our existing portfolio complements our vision of providing holistic solutions that protect Canadian businesses in an ever-evolving risk landscape.”

For interested brokers, please reach out to James Bennett (jbennett@ridgecanada.com) or visit our website for more information (Ridge Canada Cyber Insurance).

About Ridge Canada

Ridge Canada Cyber Solutions Inc. is a leading Canadian Managing General Insurance Agency incorporated to provide innovative speciality insurance products and loss control services to Canada’s insurance agents and brokers. Ridge works with their partners to help them address their clients’ risks and exposures and offer industry leading insurance solutions. For more information please visit: www.ridgecanada.insure

Media Contact

James Bennett

jbennett@ridgecanada.com

+1-647-220-6044