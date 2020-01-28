RIMS 2020 Keynote Presenters Confirmed

NEW YORK, NY, January 27, 2020/InsPress/ — From businesses’ digital transformation, to the innovation journey and the significance of social equality and awareness, RIMS 2020 Annual Conference & Exhibition keynote speakers Debra Jasper, Kai Kight and Ronan Farrow will captivate attendees’ minds and hearts with their powerful and inspiring stories.

The most anticipated risk management and insurance event of the year, RIMS 2020 brings together more than 10,000 professionals at all experience levels from over 70 international destinations. Scheduled for May 3-6 in Denver, the conference will feature over 150 educational sessions and 400 exhibiting solution providers.

About RIMS 2020 keynote speakers:

Debra Jasper, Founder and CEO, Mindset Digital

Opening Keynote – Monday, May 4 – 8:00-9:30 a.m.

As founder and CEO of Mindset Digital, Debra Jasper, PhD, applies her deep passion for powerful storytelling to helping professionals capture attention in a digital age. As part of her work, Debra is immersed in studying mega trends, micro trends, and culture shifts, as well as leading digital transformations that move legacy workforces from reluctance to relevance. In this time of short attention spans and hyper-distraction, she also teaches leaders how to write and present with clarity and impact.

Debra’s Full RIMS 2020 Bio

Kai Kight, Classical Violinist and Innovative Composer

RIMS Awards and Recognition Luncheon – Monday, May 4 – 12:00–1:15 p.m.

As a classical violinist turned innovative composer, Kai Kight uses music as a metaphor to inspire individuals and organizations across the world to compose paths of imagination and fulfillment. Inspired by his own mother who, when diagnosed with cancer, revealed regrets of not bringing her ideas to the world, Kai is on a mission to spark a global mindset shift in which ingenuity is the norm, not the exception. Kai translates these insights into takeaways that audiences can easily infuse into their own lives and work environments.

Kai’s Full RIMS 2020 Bio

Ronan Farrow, Pulitzer Prize–Winning Investigative Reporter

RIMS Conference Finale – Wednesday, May 6 – 3:00-4:00 p.m.

Ronan Farrow is a contributing writer to The New Yorker, where his investigative reporting has won the Pulitzer Prize for public service, the National Magazine Award, and the George Polk Award, among other honors. His latest book, Catch and Kill is a New York Times bestseller and the companion podcast has topped the Apple Podcast charts. Before his career in journalism, he served as a State Department official in Afghanistan and Pakistan. He is also the author of the New York Times bestseller War on Peace: The End of Diplomacy and the Decline of American Influence. Farrow has been named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People and one of GQ’s Men of the Year.

Ronan’s Full RIMS 2020 Bio

For questions about registration, contact RIMS_registration@goeshow.com or U.S. callers can call +1-866-538-3858, international callers +1-847-620-4473.

For questions about exhibiting or sponsorship opportunities at RIMS 2020, contact Matt Whyte at mwhyte@rims.org or (212) 655-6052.

Educational sessions are confirmed for RIMS 2020. Confirmed speakers who have questions may contact speakers@RIMS.org.

About RIMS Annual Conference & Exhibition

Launched in 1963, RIMS Annual Conference & Exhibition attracts some 10,000 risk and insurance professionals at all experience levels, business executives with risk management interests, brokers, insurers and service providers for the ultimate educational and networking experience. The four-day event offers more than 170 educational sessions, keynote presentations, special events and an expansive Marketplace Exhibit Hall with nearly 400 exhibitors. Following Denver, the event will be hosted in Chicago in 2021. For more information, visit www.RIMS.org/RIMS2020.

About RIMS

As the preeminent organization dedicated to promoting the profession of risk management, RIMS, the risk management society®, is a global not-for-profit organization representing more than 3,500 industrial, service, nonprofit, charitable and government entities throughout the world. Founded in 1950, RIMS is committed to advancing risk management capabilities for organizational success, bringing networking, professional development and education opportunities to its membership of more than 10,000 risk management professionals who are located in more than 60 countries. For more information on RIMS, visit www.RIMS.org.

