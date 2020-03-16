RIMS US cancelled due to COVID-19

New York, NY, March 16, 2020/InsPress/ – For the first time in the Society’s 70-year history, it is with a heavy heart that RIMS regretfully must cancel its 2020 Annual Conference & Exhibition. We can’t express enough how grateful we are for your patience as we explored every viable option.

As we moved through our own risk management process, assessed the facts, analyzed the data and carefully calculated the outcomes of a range of scenarios, it became abundantly clear that this was the best decision for our members, our conference participants, and our employees. At the end of the day, your health and safety remained our number one priority.

There is still much work to be done. In the coming weeks, RIMS is committed to addressing the hundreds of agreements, policies and commitments, as well as the concerns of thousands of attendees. Connections Housing will administer cancellations for reservations within our hotel block on your behalf and we are working through the refund process. RIMS has created an FAQ to answer many of these questions but, again, we ask for your patience as we navigate this complex process.

As you manage the impacts of this global health pandemic for your organizations, please know that, although we could not meet in Denver, the RIMS community is here for you. Our “Risk Professionals” online community on Opis continues to be active, our RIMS COVID-19 Information Center offers resources and articles, and we will be developing other virtual opportunities to support you during this challenging time.

We want to thank the insurance brokers, carriers and industry partners whose senior-most-leaders came together to offer their guidance and support for RIMS and our community. It is truly amazing what this united front can accomplish.

We also commend the leadership of our Board of Directors, RIMS staff, Annual Conference Programming Committee and volunteers for their contributions to this team effort, as well as our chapter and advisory group leaders who have been our advocates on the ground, across the globe. And, we certainly acknowledge the support of our business partners in Denver who will unavoidably feel the impact of this decision. Most importantly, we would like to thank you for being a part of our global community and for your commitment to advancing this remarkable profession.

Today is a historic day in RIMS legacy. It will be a day that marks the undeniable value of strong risk management and its ability to scale adversity with tact and precision, enabling organizations, like RIMS, to implement informed strategies for future success.

Please be safe, be well and we look forward to engaging with you throughout the year.

Wishing you all good health and resilience in the days to come,