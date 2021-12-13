Risk Control Guidance for Places of Worship re: Arson

TORONTO, ON, DECEMBER 13, 2021/insPRESS/ – Arson continues to be the leading cause of fires affecting Canadian places of worship, with two suspicious fires reported as recently as last week. It is a frightening and potentially devastating event and when it occurs at a place of worship, the physical and emotional damages can be enormous.

Ecclesiastical has several resources available on its website which can assist places of worship in protecting against fire, vandalism and arson. One white paper entitled Protect your Place of Worship – Understand, Manage and Reduce the Risks of Arson, includes a comprehensive, ten-step guide to implementing an Arson Prevention Program – one way of proactively protecting your place of worship.

In addition, Ecclesiastical recently launched an online course – Arson Protecting Places of Worship as part of The Ecclesiastical Specialist School™. This is available free of charge, at ecclesiastical.ca.

“Arson is a frightening and potentially devastating event and when it occurs at a place of worship, the physical and emotional damages can be enormous at any time but especially leading up to the holidays,” said Colin Robertson, Chief Underwriting Officer and Vice President, Risk Control.

For more information and other Risk Control Bulletins, visit www.ecclesiastical.ca

###

About Ecclesiastical

Ecclesiastical Insurance office plc is a specialist commercial insurance company. We are deeply committed to protecting the needs of organizations that enrich the lives of others; to supporting our communities’ unique cultural programs and to championing initiatives that help improve the lives of people in need. Ecclesiastical Canada has received the Caring Company designation from Imagine Canada for its outstanding leadership in community investment and social responsibility in Canada.

An award-winning employer, Ecclesiastical was named one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People, 2021 for the 9th consecutive year and one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers, 2022 for the 4th consecutive year.

Visit www.ecclesiastical.ca for more information.

Contact

Sally Turney, Communications Executive, Ecclesiastical Insurance Office plc

1-289-407-9881

sturney@ecclesiastical.ca