RMA Expands Insurance Offerings with Commercial Insurance Division, Led by Insurance Veteran Michael O’Connor.

TORONTO, ON, JANUARY 18, 2022/insPRESS/ – RMA, a licensed life and health managing general agency (MGA) with property and casualty licenses throughout Canada, has hired Michael O’Connor as Vice President, Commercial, to lead their new Commercial Division.

RMA’s new Commercial Division will focus on innovative products, sound underwriting strategies, and flexible solutions to build out the commercial property and casualty book. As a part of US-based CRC Group’s Programs Division, RMA will leverage the support of one of the largest program administrators in North America to develop specialized professional and general liability products.

G. Claire Myles, president of RMA, states, “RMA’s goal for the Commercial Division is to build upon the foundation we have already established in the marketplace, as a company that provides meaningful value and solutions to the insurance and reinsurance industry. Our innovative and flexible approaches to risk management and specialty programs as well as superior customer service will carry over to this new line of business”.

RMA’s commercial insurance products provide leading-edge coverage for professional organizations based in Canada, including property & casualty and miscellaneous professional liability firms, backed by insurers licensed in Canada with an A.M. Best “A” rating. The program plans to work with CRC Group’s broad carrier and program network to expand the product offerings throughout the year. RMA’s future growth plans include allied healthcare, technology, and construction practices.

“We are pleased to have Michael on the RMA team. He brings a wealth of industry knowledge and a proven track record in business leadership. In addition, his long-standing client relationships and commercial underwriting expertise have been instrumental in the launch and development of this new division for RMA,” added Myles.

“I am thrilled to join with Claire Myles and CRC Group to put my expertise and industry relationships towards building this exciting new venture. I have spent many years navigating the rapidly changing insurance industry and working with broker markets and will leverage this experience and knowledge to create a commercial program that meets the diverse needs of the current marketplace,” comments Michael O’Connor. “RMA has a reputation as one of Canada’s most experienced professional service teams in the life, health, and reinsurance industries.”

About RMA

Founded in 1996 with the goal of providing meaningful value to the insurance and reinsurance industry. RMA is a licensed life and health managing general agency (MGA) with property and casualty licenses throughout Canada. Its primary focus is to provide flexible and innovative ideas, technical expertise, and customized solutions to leading insurance and reinsurance companies both in Canada and the U.S. Known as having one of Canada’s most experienced professional services teams, the firm has more than $500 million of annual premium under management, with an average of 20 percent growth year over year since 2014. RMA is a division of Constellation Affiliated Partners. Learn more at www.RMAcan.com

About Constellation Affiliated Partners a division of CRC Group

Constellation Affiliated Partners (CAP), a division of CRC Group, is one of the largest program management operations in North America. With more than 30 brands across over 10 industries, CAP provides data-driven and innovative niche insurance solutions to the company’s distribution partners and insureds across the country. Constellation Affiliated Partners places upwards of $2.4 billion in annual premium, offering a full suite of underwriting, distribution, and claims management services. Learn more at www.ConstellationAP.com

About CRC Group

CRC Group is the leading wholesale and specialty insurance distributor in the United States. CRC Group’s brokers and underwriters use data and analytics driven insights delivered through the company’s proprietary REDY® platform to help retail agents achieve better and faster results. Across property and casualty, executive and professional, group and individual, and other specialty insurance programs, CRC Group places more than $23 billion in premium annually. Learn more at www.CRCGroup.com.

