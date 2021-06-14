Robson Restoration joins EMRG Canada’s network of Elite Mitigation and Restoration Contractors

TORONTO, ON, JUNE 14, 2021/insPRESS/ – EMRG Canada Inc. is pleased to announce a valuable new addition to its membership ranks; Robson Restoration located in London, Ontario.

“We’re very excited about joining the EMRG network. We look forward to increasing the scale of our business by aligning with a great group of likeminded restoration business owners. Being a part of a national network like EMRG allows us all to expand the reach of our respective operations while maintaining our individual business models that our clients have come to know and expect.” − Greg & Angie Robson, Owner & Operators of Robson Restoration.

EMRG’s Program Director, Bing Wong, says “Greg and Angie will be a huge asset to our membership and we’re looking forward to helping them grow their business in a way that is sustainable and long lasting.”

ABOUT ROBSON RESTORATION

With over 20 years of industry experience, Robson Restoration prides itself on taking a mitigation first approach to property damage. We offer full-service emergency response and property restoration services, specializing in wind, water, fire, storm, mould, asbestos remediation, and much more. We work with multi-unit residential property owners, residential and commercial property insurers, and owners direct.

Our main area of focus is returning our customers property to its pre-loss condition promptly and with as little disruption as possible. Our expertise in all areas of mitigation allows us to keep the cycle time of each project to a minimum. Our customers receive the high level of attention to their needs that they deserve, while also receiving industry-leading knowledge and experience.

Further information about Robson Restoration can be found at www.robsonrestoration.com.

ABOUT EMRG CANADA

EMRG Canada is a high caliber network of accredited full-service restoration contractors that specialize in helping people put their lives back on track after experiencing property-related tragedies. EMRG’s established contractors specialize in mitigation, restoration and reconstruction of all types and sizes. They work with residential and commercial property owners and insurance companies to complete all restorations to the highest standards and with minimal interruption. EMRG is owned by its members and all members are operators of their own respective restoration contracting businesses in Canada.

Acting President of EMRG, Garry Gonneau of Complete Restoration Services in the Greater Toronto Area, says “We look forward to having a company like Robson Restoration within our membership. Their expertise and experience will further enrich our network of elite mitigation and restoration professionals.”

Further information about EMRG Canada can be found at www.emrg.com or contact us at:

EMRG Canada | Phone: 844-344-3674 | Email: info@emrg.com