Rogers Insurance acquires interest in McLean & Shaw Insurance

CALGARY, SEPTEMBER 1, 2020/insPRESS/ – Doug Laird, President of Edmonton’s McLean & Shaw Insurance Inc. and Lee Rogers, President and Bruce Rabik, Chief Operating Officer of Calgary-based Rogers Insurance Ltd. are pleased to announce the partnership of these respective firms. Rogers has acquired a significant minority interest in McLean & Shaw and both Doug Laird and Ryan Lyster, Managing Partner, will become shareholders in Rogers Insurance Ltd.

Since 1956, McLean & Shaw has developed tremendous expertise in the transportation, oil and gas servicing, manufacturing and farm sectors and has grown a very loyal base of customers. “Our partnership with Rogers Insurance provides additional access to markets which means more choice for our clients and allows us to focus on our areas of expertise so we can aggressively expand our clientele in Edmonton,” said Doug Laird. “McLean & Shaw’s core values of authenticity, passion and accountability are aligned with our new partners and we are pleased to be joining an organization with one of the best work environments in Alberta. Our team is committed to continue delivering best-in-class service for our clients.”

As part of this transaction the name of McLean & Shaw will change to “Rogers McLean Shaw Insurance Ltd.”

“The fit between Rogers Insurance and McLean & Shaw Insurance is excellent. We look forward to offering our comprehensive back-office support to the McLean & Shaw team and working together to grow our presence in Edmonton,” said Bruce Rabik.

Rogers Insurance is the largest employee-owned insurance brokerage with headquarters in Alberta. The over 600 staff in the Rogers group of companies operate in Victoria, BC, across Alberta as well as in Brampton, ON. Rogers Insurance is the managing partner of the CBN-owned office of Smith Petrie Carr and Scott in Ottawa, ON. Rogers Insurance is the most award-winning top employer in the property and casualty industry in Canada. The Rogers group of companies also include Megson FitzPatrick Insurance Services, Sylvan Agencies, A-WIN Insurance, CCV Insurance & Financial, RV Direct and EasyCover.

Rogers Insurance is a founding member of CBN (The Canadian Broker Network) comprised of leading independent brokerages across Canada writing over $1.5 billion in premiums. CBN members collaborate to bring value to clients and to coordinate plans with leading insurers. In an industry increasingly dominated be either American brokerages or brokerages owned by insurance companies, CBN is a Canadian success story. McLean & Shaw Insurance becomes a member of CBN through this transaction.

