RRJ Insurance Group Limited, operating as KRGinsure, is very pleased to announce our new leadership team

As we embark on the next phase of our growth and evolution, the new leadership team is fully energized, committed and prepared to meet the challenges ahead.

Our footprint is extensive (six offices throughout southern Ontario) and strong. With a varied and rich history, we have been providing Canadians with customized insurance solutions from coast-to-coast, and globally, for over 100 years. With 200 brokers, we have earned a solid reputation for being dedicated, focused, knowledgeable and thorough. KRGinsure has grown to be one of Ontario’s largest independent brokerages, which allows us the opportunity to attract highly skilled professionals and focus on building long-term relationships with our clients and insurance partners.

We are truly a multi-line insurance operation. With the support of our strategic partner, SC Insurance, we are well positioned to look after the insurance needs of our clients in all aspects of the insurance spectrum, including life & benefits.

“We learn from our past, live in the present and plan for the future. The new leadership team reflects our high standards, our values and commitments to our staff, clients and insurance partners” says Abraham Baboujian, President & CO-CEO.

For more information on KRGinsure, please email Abraham Baboujian, abraham@KRG.com