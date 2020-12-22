Saskatoon Disaster Services DKI Opens Their Second Location in Lloydminster, AB

LLOYDMINSTER, AB, DEC. 22, 2020/insPRESS/ - Saskatoon Disaster Services DKI is proud to announce the opening of its new branch in Lloydminster Alberta, servicing the Lloydminster, Cold Lake, Bonnyville and Meadow Lake, areas as SDS DKI.

SDS DKI is a full service 24/7 emergency and property damage restoration company. Serving central Saskatchewan since 2002, SDS DKI has continually maintained positive growth and expansion to ensure its ability to service clients over an expansive service area with any type of property damage and restoration services. SDS DKI continues to build an impressive team of experienced and like-minded individuals, ideally suited to approach every project with a leading level of experience and professionalism within the restoration industry.

“We are eager to build upon the success we have achieved within central Saskatchewan by seizing the opportunity to expand into the Lloydminster region,” said Jeff Sereda, co-owner, and manager of SDS DKI. “We are proud to expand our service area to the Lloydminster market and will ensure that our new team of local individuals uphold the core values and policies for which Saskatoon Disaster Services DKI has been known for the past 18 years.”

The new SDS DKI branch office began conducting business Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at its new location:

6415 A 63rd Street Close

Lloydminster, AB.

T9V 3T6

Tel: 306-830-6860

Toll free: 1-588-919-4357

Email: contact@sdsdki.com

About DKI Canada

DKI Canada is the leader in the Canadian property restoration with 90 locations from coast to coast. The restoration services that DKI provides to insurance, commercial and residential clients include: emergency response, water damage mitigation, fire, and contents cleaning, mould remediation, complete reconstruction and much more, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. DKI has pushed forward a green program focused on using environmentally sustainable cleaning products and mitigating risk in environmentally sustainable ways. DKI returns damaged property to its pre-loss condition quickly and efficiently.

