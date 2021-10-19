Save the Date for the 2022 National Insurance Conference of Canada

TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 19, 2021/insPRESS/ – MSA Research is pleased to announce the annual National Insurance Conference of Canada (NICC) will be held September 18th to 20th, 2022 at the Halifax Convention Centre, and welcomes industry leaders to save this event in their calendar today!

As our country re-opens safely from the pandemic, the value of authentic human connections has never been more obvious. NICC has established a respected brand as Canada’s preeminent insurance industry forum designed for leaders to address key issues of the day and to network and socialize with Canadian and global contemporaries and industry stakeholders.

“Since 2007, NICC has provided a truly national insurance conference experience,” says Joel Baker, President and CEO, MSA Research, “With the help of our Senior Advisory Committee,” continues Baker, “NICC is the foremost industry gathering offering an outstanding and relevant agenda and exceptional networking opportunities year after year. We have missed seeing you and look forward to raising a glass with you in Halifax in 2022.”

“The agenda and format of NICC is shaped every year by industry leaders for industry leaders,” says Don Forgeron, President and CEO of Insurance Bureau of Canada and long-time Advisory Committee member, “which means the agenda is rich with content, covering the issues that matter most and continually engaging delegates in meaningful ways” continued Forgeron.

NICC remains steadfast in its focus, catering to senior executives of insurers, brokers, reinsurers, industry associations, risk managers, policymakers, and industry partners. The National Insurance Conference of Canada runs from September 18-20, 2022, at The Halifax Convention Centre.

2022 NICC Advisory Committee Members

Joel Baker

President & CEO, MSA Research

Peter Braid

CEO, Insurance Brokers Assoc. of Canada Don Forgeron

President & CEO, IBC Peter Hohman

President & CEO, Insurance Institute of Canada Claus-Ulrich Kroll

President & CEO, Munich Reinsurance Company of Canada Gale Lockbaum

President & COO, Arch Insurance Group James Russell

President & CEO, TD Insurance Jonathan Stephenson

Managing Director, Guy Carpenter Andy Taylor

President & CEO, Gore Mutual Insurance Kyle Winston

President, CRU Group Matt Wolfe

President, Reinsurance Solutions, Aon Canada

About the National Insurance Conference of Canada

In its 15th year, the National Insurance Conference of Canada is the Canadian P&C industry’s pre- eminent conference and leadership forum. Designed for insurance and reinsurance company executives, brokers, regulators, risk managers and industry partners, this executive-level conference addresses many of the diverse and complex issues facing leaders in the Canadian P&C insurance industry.

Registration and complete agenda details (when available) can be found at www.niccanada.com .