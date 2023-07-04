SCM/IndemniPro/ClaimsPro Acquires LVV Adjusters

TORONTO, ON, JULY 4, 2023/insPRESS/ – ClaimsPro/IndemniPro, an SCM Insurance Services company, today announces the acquisition of LVV Adjusters. The integration of these two adjusting firms will create a new organization that will strengthen its presence in the Quebec market and better serve clients in the region. The coming together of these two adjusting firms will create a new organization in Quebec that will draw on the strengths of both teams.

Established in 1986, ClaimsPro/IndemniPro has become Canada’s largest adjusting firm with more than 100 branches and over 750 Adjusters across Canada. ClaimsPro/IndemniPro has offices in every major Canadian city, including a bilingual team in Quebec and remote locations across the country. The opportunity to merge with LVV Adjusters arrives at a transformational time in Quebec’s independent adjusting industry, and this combined organization is poised to grow on best practices established by both teams.

LVV Experts, Inc. was founded in 1988, and has since built an impressive reputation based on the high quality of its expertise and its unwavering commitment to personalized services that live up to clients’ expectations. The entire LVV leadership team will be continuing with ClaimsPro/IndemniPro, and a combined leadership structure will be announced in the coming weeks.

“This partnership exemplifies our commitment to superior client service, and LVV Adjusters has a mission and vision aligned with our own,” says Lorri Frederick, President of ClaimsPro/IndemniPro. “LVV Experts, Inc. shares ClaimsPro/IndemniPro’s philosophy of building best-in-class organizations and as such, this merger creates a larger, more diverse company that will better serve both employees and customers nationwide.”

“We are excited to join IndemniPro because we have a great deal of respect for their representatives, whom we’ve known for a long time. It’s a responsible company whose values are similar to our own,” reports Bertrand Vary, President of LVV.

In the immediate term, it remains business as usual for clients and employees of both organizations. As a combined entity, the new organization will continue to deliver world-class service, an uncompromising commitment to quality, and innovative business solutions for internal and external clients.

For more information, please contact:

Lorri Frederick

President

ClaimsPro/IndemniPro

T: 905.564.0654

E: lorri.frederick@scm.ca

About ClaimsPro/IndemniPro

ClaimsPro/IndemniPro is an independent adjusting and claims management company that has been working with Canada’s domestic insurance market for over 35 years. With over 100 offices throughout the country and over 750 Adjusters, ClaimsPro/IndemniPro provides its clients with local expertise and the resources of a national company. Visit claimspro.ca or indemnipro.ca to learn more.