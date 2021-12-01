Sébastien Dubé Appointed as Territory Manager at NEW On Side Laurentides Branch

MIRABEL, QC, DECEMBER 1, 2021/insPRESS/ – On Side Restoration Ltd. (“On Side Restoration”, “On Side” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of local Laurentides resident Sébastien Dubé as Territory Manager of the new Laurentides branch, now open in Mirabel.

Prior to joining On Side in January 2021, Dubé worked for an automotive manufacturing and distribution company serving customers throughout Eastern Canada for over 24 years. His in-depth customer service mindset and management style have brought significant insights and value to our Quebec-based teams. Although new to the restoration industry, Dubé’s strong leadership skills have been improving On Side’s team performance since day one; first in an operations capacity in their Montreal East location before transitioning into his new role as the Laurentides Territory Manager.

“I am thrilled to begin this new chapter in my career and contribute to the development of On Side in Quebec. Not only is our team roster impressively strong, but it’s also filled with such enjoyable people to work with,” Dubé shares. “As customer satisfaction is crucial for our business success, my first priority is to channel my energy into forming positive relationships with our staff and customers.”

Manuel Martineau, District Director, Quebec said “Sébastien is a focused, down-to-earth and solutions-oriented leader. His human approach and exceptional work ethic make him an excellent fit to manage this team. We have high expectations for the new Laurentides branch as it will position us as a major player in the Quebec market. I’m looking forward to working closely with Sébastien to continue building our presence in this region and the province as a whole.”

Dubé is joined by a tightly knit team of well-trained, like-minded staff to kick off their first projects. He sees incredible potential in his team as they also bring a customer-first mindset as well as an eagerness for growth.

On Side’s newest Quebec branch is located at 8950 Boulevard de la Grande-Allée, Mirabel, Quebec. To serve the local Laurentides community, the branch features 2,500 square feet of office and 11,000 square feet of warehouse space.

ABOUT ON SIDE RESTORATION

On Side Developments Ltd. (“On Side Restoration”, “On Side” or the “Company”) is the nation’s leading Canadian-owned restoration firm with 40+ branches from Victoria, BC to St. John’s, Newfoundland. For over 40 years our company has been restoring damaged homes and businesses 24-hours a day, 365 days a year. Proprietary internal systems include eClaim, a transparent web-based file management software program, and On Side LiVE, our 24-hour customizable emergency call centre. Experienced and certified crew operate our extensive fleet of emergency response vehicles and specialized restoration equipment. On Side Developments Ltd. is a subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC).

CONTACT

Sonia Manson

Director, Communications and Corporate Affairs

On Side Restoration

smanson@onside.ca

905-474-3710