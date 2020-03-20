Sedgwick Announces New Appointment and Services in Grand Prairie, Alberta Office

GRAND PRARIE, AB, March 20, 2020/InsPress/ – Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, today announced that claims adjuster Liana Lewiski has been appointed to head up the company’s Grand Prairie office in Alberta, Canada.

This announcement comes on the heels of Sedgwick announcing a restructuring of regional management across the country, as well as two new hires to their Ontario team. Lewiski’s appointment comes at a key time for the company, as it looks to bring together talent and expertise to provide top-of-the-line, end-to-end solutions across Canada.

Lewiski has more than 15 years of experience working as an adjuster, focusing on commercial and residential property, personal and commercial liability, auto property, farm, and CAT solutions. She holds many professional certifications, including a Level 3 adjuster’s license in Alberta, is a HAAG Certified Rood Inspector (HRCI), as well as a certified Water Restoration Technician (WRT). She is a member of both the Insurance Institute of Canada (IIC) and the Alberta Insurance Council.

“Liana has been a respected colleague at Sedgwick since she joined us in 2018. We look forward to leveraging her expansive industry knowledge to better serve our clients as we strengthen our position in the Alberta area,” said Coralee Harder, Sedgwick western regional vice president. “As we continue to expand our presence in Canada, we look forward to appointing more talented adjusters with Liana’s expertise to bring Sedgwick to the next level.”

To learn more about Sedgwick in Canada, visit sedgwick.com/ca or call 888-601-6228.

