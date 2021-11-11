Sedgwick appoints Agha Hussain staff accountant for forensic advisory services in Canada

TORONTO, ON, NOVEMBER 11, 2021 /insPRESS/ – Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, announced that Agha Hussain has joined its forensic advisory services team in Canada as a staff accountant. His expertise in this role will broaden and strengthen Sedgwick’s forensic advisory capabilities.

Hussain has experience in investigative accounting across Canada and the UK. His focus will be on forensic accounting and damage quantification in areas such as business interruption, commercial litigation, cyber extra expense, fidelity, fraud, personal injury, product liability and recall.

Hussain holds a bachelor’s degree with honors from the University of Manchester in England, as well as a bachelor’s degree from Oxford Brookes University – Oxfordshire, England. He is also a Chartered Insurance Professional (CIP) with honors.

“Agha brings a strong accounting skillset and great insurance sector expertise to our team,” said Richard Fowler, Sedgwick senior manager of forensic advisory services in Canada. “We are considered market leaders in our industry, and Agha’s knowledge and support will further enhance our client offerings.”

“I look forward to working with Sedgwick’s team of talented colleagues and bringing my applied accounting experience to help serve Sedgwick’s clients in Canada,” Hussain said.

To learn more about Sedgwick’s forensic advisory services, visit sedgwick.com.

