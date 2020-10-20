Sedgwick appoints Mark Canthal and Jason Thorburn to lead the building consulting division in Canada

TORONTO, ON, OCT. 20, 2020/insPRESS/ – Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, has appointed claims industry experts Mark Canthal and Jason Thorburn to lead its new building consulting division in Canada.

The new building consulting division, which launched last month, is a crucial piece of Sedgwick’s continued growth in the region and furthers the company’s goal of better serving clients. In their new roles, Canthal and Thorburn will lead and develop the new service offering in Canada.

“With Jason and Mark at the helm, we are poised to continue supporting the needs of our clients with world-class service,” said Mike Alwyn, president of Sedgwick in Canada. “We are happy to have Jason and Mark on board and know they will ensure the success of Sedgwick’s building consulting practice in Canada.”

Canthal joins Sedgwick as a senior consultant, bringing six years of appraisal and building consulting and 26 years of restoration and construction experience to his new role. His professional experience includes work as a building consultant as well as restoration, estimator, project manager and branch manager. Canthal has managed hundreds of residential and commercial re-construction projects through multiple stages of work, including the emergency response and initial site assessment, scoping and estimating, developing an action plan, and executing that plan.

In addition to his field work, Canthal has provided litigation support and expert advice in tort actions. He is affiliated with the Canadian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (CIQS); Canadian Personal Property Appraisers Group (CPPAG); Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC); Restoration Industry Association (RIA) and the Insurance Institute of Canada (IIC).

“I am excited to be joining Sedgwick at a time when the focus is on the continued strategic growth in Canada that will allow us to provide top-of-the-line solutions across the country,” Canthal said. “Sedgwick now has the resources and expertise to make this new service offering a success for us and for our valued clients.”

Thorburn, who joins Sedgwick as a senior consultant, brings over 20 years of consulting, project management, and quality assurance experience to the organization. He has spent the majority of his loss consulting career working in the claims industry and is an RIA Certified Restorer and Registered Third Party Evaluator. He has been awarded several titles, including IICRC Master Fire and Smoke Restorer, and Commercial Drying Specialist. Thorburn has consulted on numerous large water and fire loss projects, project managed hundreds of restoration projects, and has authored many expert witness reports for use in litigation. He is a member of RIA Education Committee and on the board of directors of the Autism Support Network of British Columbia.

“I am honored to have been chosen to join Sedgwick’s new building consultant division in Canada, and I look forward to helping lead the company to reach even more customers,” Thorburn said. “It is a privilege to be a part of strengthening the company’s high-performing teams as we focus on strategic growth—all with the end goal of further supporting our clients and customers.”

Canthal and Thorburn will be based in the Greater Vancouver area, British Columbia.

To learn more about Sedgwick in Canada, visit sedgwick.com/ca or call 888-601-6228.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. We provide a broad range of resources tailored to our clients’ specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts®; through the dedication and exper­tise of more than 27,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick’s majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

# # #