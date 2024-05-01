Sedgwick appoints Paul Burns Vice President of UK TPA Operations and Client Services in Canada

TORONTO, ON, MAY 1, 2024/insPRESS/ – Sedgwick, a leading global provider of claims management, loss adjusting, and technology-enabled business solutions welcomes Paul Burns to its Canadian operations as Vice President of UK TPA Operations and Client Services.

Burns brings over 25 years of practical industry experience supporting

the domestic P&C and Lloyd’s of London markets. His background includes strategic business development, strategic client relationship management and client retention. His expertise extends to managing Canadian MGA/coverholders and broker’s, Lloyd’s of London syndicates and broker’s and the Specialty Insurer sector.

“Paul will be working closely with our TPA operations on managing client services for both domestic and international key clients,” says Mike Alwyn, Sedgwick’s President in Canada. “He has a proven record of delivering sales growth, strategic client relationship management and client retention, and we’re glad to welcome him into the Sedgwick family.”

“Paul’s extensive background and focus on teamwork, client relations and customer service will be vital for our support of TPA, Lloyds and national clients,” said Kumar Siva, Senior Vice President, Desktop and TPA Division in Canada.

“I look forward to joining the TPA operations team in Canada and supporting the evolving needs of our clients and customers,” added Burns.

