Sedgwick Canada launches Building Consulting Division

TORONTO, ONT, SEPT. 15, 2020/insPRESS/ – Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, today announced the creation of a new building consulting division in Ontario, Canada.

The new building consulting division in Canada is crucial to the continued growth of Sedgwick in the region and furthers the company’s goal of better servicing clients. This addition will allow the organization to provide a full range of specialized building consulting services to insurance companies and customers, including detailed cost estimates, managing the technical aspects of water claims, and assistance with competitive bids.

Sedgwick Canada’s building consulting division will be fully equipped with an experienced team of in-house building consultants, and quantity surveyors that serve as an independent resource for investigating property damage while managing each project from start to finish. With an understanding for each client’s unique needs, Sedgwick’s building consulting experts are trained to assess each case on its individual needs and challenges in order to restore property quickly and effectively.

“The new building consulting division is critical to the strategic growth of the company, allowing us to better serve our clients and customers in the region. At Sedgwick, we’re passionate about working together to deliver the best business outcomes for our clients and are confident that the creation of this division will help Sedgwick continue its track record of top-tier client service,” said Mike Alwyn, Chief Operating Officer at Sedgwick Canada.

With this new addition, the Canada building consulting division will become part of a larger team across the U.S. and abroad, allowing for quicker response times to significant events across the country and globe. The continued strategic growth from Sedgwick Canada has allowed the company to provide top-of-the-line solutions across the country.

To learn more about Sedgwick in Canada, visit sedgwick.com/ca or call 888-601-6228.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. We provide a broad range of resources tailored to our clients’ specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts®; through the dedication and exper­tise of more than 27,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick’s majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com

# # #

Media contact

Judy Molnar, VP, public relations | 813-215-9358 | judy.molnar@sedgwick.com