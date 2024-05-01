Sedgwick develops new solutions in global aviation claims management

MEMPHIS, TN, MAY 1, 2024/insPRESS/ – Sedgwick, a leading global provider of claims management, loss adjusting and technology-enabled business solutions, is offering new global aviation adjusting and surveying solutions from hubs across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and UK. The new solutions and additional market reach complement Sedgwick’s longstanding capabilities in workers’ compensation, disability and absence, job accommodations, liability, and property claims for the aviation sector.

With its unparalleled technical expertise and experience assisting clients with aircraft damage and related liability claims, Sedgwick has established a global footprint and dynamic range of resources to meet the evolving needs of the aviation market through enhanced claims processes.

The global aviation team is led by industry leaders Robert McParlin, Managing Director, and Ryan Smith, Deputy Managing Director.

Sedgwick’s experts thoroughly understand the complexity of challenges affecting aviation claims, such as ecological transitions, aircraft construction and maintenance, fleet overhauls, emerging risks, and supply chain disruptions. The company’s specialized claims and adjusting services will now encompass global support for handling aircraft hull, machinery, and engine surveying along with managing the liability losses for aircrafts, fleets, manufacturers, airports, pilots, ground staffing and operations.

McParlin highlighted the increasing demand for comprehensive global claims management solutions in the aviation sector. “Between the business, leisure and freight sectors, air travel is finally approaching pre-pandemic levels globally,” said McParlin. “Sedgwick’s offerings are designed to provide the market with broader coverage and increased value, while addressing the changing requirements of aviation and insurance companies.”

Smith shared, “our experts have handled many of the world’s highest-profile accidents and incidents over the past three decades, which often involved very complex recoveries and/or hull repairs. Through these assignments, we have worked with all the major manufacturers and specialist repair organizations.”

Tom Simoncic, Sedgwick’s President of Property and International, emphasized the need for a claims process that aligns with the rapidly evolving aviation industry. “Sedgwick’s commitment to leveraging technology-enhanced processes serves to create a seamless experience for clients globally, putting care of people and the client at the forefront of our work.”

More on Sedgwick’s comprehensive solutions in aviation is available on the company website.

