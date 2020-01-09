Sedgwick Drives Growth in Canada with Restructuring of Regional Management

TORONTO, ON, January 9, 2020/InsPress/ – Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, today announced the restructuring of their regional management and addition of experienced team members in Canada, in order to bring them closer to the market in a more streamlined, organizational structure.

Sedgwick brings together robust global capabilities and local talent and expertise to provide top-of-the-line, end-to-end solutions across Canada. This organizational restructuring strategy involves redesigning operations and regional management reporting structures to better service their clients.

The teams will be led by several experienced professionals. Those managing the teams include: Rob Ginn, senior vice president of Ontario – GTA, North and East who, having been with Sedgwick for five years, manages the company’s largest Canadian region; Michael Jobson, regional vice president of British Columbia, who has handled a number of large losses and claims for significant programs including a pharmaceutical chain, casinos and government agencies; Coralee Harder, regional vice president of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, carrying with her over 24 years of experience in general loss adjusting; and Trevor Black, regional vice president of Niagara, Southwestern Ontario, who has been with Sedgwick for over 23 years.

Other team leaders include: Jean-Marc Laurin, regional vice president of Quebec, who, having served in the industry for over 36 years, brings expertise from a wide range of disciplines to his role; and René Fenez, regional vice president of Atlantic Canada, who has over 20 years of experience in loss adjusting and management under his belt, with specializations including, but not limited to, property and casualty insurance, environmental liability, protection and indemnity, marine, renewable energy, course of construction, business interruption, professional indemnity, cyber risk and crime and fidelity.

Alongside the restructuring, Sedgwick announced the appointment of Jennifer Costello as account executive to its growing third party administration team, based out of Hamilton, Ontario. Costello has nearly seven years of experience in the insurance industry, bringing managerial experience and a thorough understanding of the claims adjusting world to her new role, especially as it relates to the audit, residential and commercial property, liability, automobile, bodily injury, and commercial general liability areas of the industry.

“We decided to restructure our team at a pivotal time in Sedgwick’s Canadian development,” said Michael C. Holden, CEO of Sedgwick in Canada. “We see a strong opportunity for growth in this comprehensive market, and elevating some of our key players to top roles in the Sedgwick family will enable us to strengthen our high performing teams as we focus on our strategic growth, all with the goal of supporting our clients and customers. We look forward to seeing the success that this restructuring will allow our business to reach.”

