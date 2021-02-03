Sedgwick names John Slattery vice president of condominium and strata accounts in Canada

TORONTO, ON, FEB. 2, 2021, insPRESS/ – Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, today appointed John Slattery to the role of vice president of condominium and strata accounts for its Canadian operations.

Slattery has been with Sedgwick since 2016, most recently serving as executive general adjuster. In that capacity, he oversaw condominium claims and provided risk and education management seminars to brokers, property managers and condominium boards.

“I’m thrilled to announce John’s well-deserved promotion; his expertise has allowed him to develop a high level of trust with property managers and clients alike,” said Mike Alwyn, president of Sedgwick in Canada. “With John at the helm, Sedgwick’s condominium and strata division is poised to deliver top-tier client service while contributing to the strategic growth of the company.”

Slattery has over 25 years of adjusting and quality assurance experience, having spent the majority of his career as a multiline adjuster handling property, auto and accident benefit claims. Prior to focusing on condominiums, he was an executive general adjuster for commercial and residential claims, equipping him with a tailored skillset for his new role as he drives growth for Sedgwick’s condominium and strata accounts.

Slattery has completed various Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) designations and Xactimate certifications on techniques and standards of damage control and building restoration. He is currently the Toronto delegate on the executive board of the Ontario Insurance Adjusters Association. He holds a degree from the University of Toronto.

“I am honored to be part of the Sedgwick team in Canada and to leading the growth of our condominium and strata division’s market presence,” Slattery said. “I look forward to bringing a unique perspective to my new role, all while supporting the evolving needs of our clients and customers.”

To learn more about Sedgwick in Canada, visit sedgwick.com/ca or call 888-601-6228.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. We provide a broad range of resources tailored to our clients’ specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts®; through the dedication and exper­tise of more than 27,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick’s majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see www.sedgwick.com.

# # #