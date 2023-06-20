Sedgwick names Mary Ann Anderson and Devin Shillington regional managers in Canada

TORONTO, ON, JUNE 20, 2023/insPRESS/ – Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, has appointed Mary Ann Anderson and Devin Shillington regional managers for Atlantic Canada and the Western region, respectively. They also retain their current roles as vice presidents of sales for their respective regions.

The strategic appointments follow Sedgwick’s announcement of several new adjuster hires in Canada and reflect increased demand in the Canadian market across all of Sedgwick’s business lines. In their new roles, Anderson and Shillington will help to promote greater visibility into their regions’ claims management operations and commitment to meeting client and customer needs.

“With more than 50 years’ combined experience serving — and growing — their customer base, Mary Ann and Devin bring to their regional leadership roles the same enthusiasm and drive that have made them successful in business development,” said Mike Alwyn, Sedgwick President for Canada. “They will assist operations while remaining in tune with the market. The Sedgwick team in Canada is uniquely positioned to respond to our customers and their changing needs with the best solutions available in the industry.”

Anderson spent most of her career working as an adjuster and sales representative in Atlantic Canada before joining Sedgwick in 2019. She is a member of the Ontario Insurance Adjusters Association (OIAA) and the Insurance Institute of Canada (IIC), as well as a member and past president of the Atlantic region of the Canadian Independent Adjusters’ Association (CIAA).

Prior to joining Sedgwick four years ago, Shillington spent 15 years in the carrier market focused on claims and claims-related solutions. He is also a member of the IIC and CIAA.

For more about Sedgwick in Canada, visit sedgwick.com/ca or call 888-601-6228.

