Sedgwick names Michael Alwyn president of Canadian operations

TORONTO, ON, SEPT. 24, 2020/insPRESS/ – Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, has appointed Michael Alwyn president of its operations in Canada.

Alwyn brings to his new role more than 30 years of experience in insurance claims adjusting, with highly developed technical skills in managing complex and significant losses. He joined Sedgwick in 2017 and most recently served as its chief operating officer for Canada.

In addition to being one of the industry’s most well-known executive general adjusters in Canada, Alwyn holds an MBA degree from Saint Mary’s University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and the Fellow Chartered Insurance Professional (FCIP) designation. He is a past recipient of the Canadian Insurance Claims Managers Association Award and served for over 20 years in the Royal Canadian Air Force Reserve, attaining the rank of captain and earning the Canadian Forces’ Decoration.

“I am honored to accept the role of leading Sedgwick’s outstanding team in Canada,” Alwyn said. “Throughout my tenure in the industry, I’ve spent time in nearly all parts of the country—east and west coasts, Ontario, Quebec, western provinces and even the far north. Sedgwick has a presence in all these areas, and my diverse experiences have given me an appreciation for our clients’ needs as they vary by region. Additionally, my background in adjusting helps me understand the demands our colleagues face in their daily jobs. Serving as Sedgwick’s senior executive in Canada will be, without a doubt, a highlight of my career.”

“Mike Alwyn’s renowned work ethic—combined with his knowledge of the business and our colleagues, clients and culture—makes him the ideal candidate to lead our Canadian team,” said Thomas Simoncic, president of Sedgwick’s property, Americas division. “Canada is a critical market for us, and I am excited to work closely with Mike as he paves the way to our continued growth and development.”

To learn more about Sedgwick in Canada, visit sedgwick.com/ca or call 888-601-6228.

