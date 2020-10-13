Sedgwick names Scott Rogers chief client officer

MEMPHIS, TENN, OCT. 12, 2020/insPRESS/ – Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology‐enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, has appointed Scott Rogers to the role of chief client officer.

Rogers has been with Sedgwick for 23 years, most recently serving as group president of client services. In that capacity, he also oversaw Sedgwick’s industry practices and worked to continuously enhance the company’s solutions and results for the benefit of thousands of clients.

“Scott’s skills and passion for customer service have been demonstrated time after time and are truly outstanding, and I’m delighted to be announcing his promotion to chief client officer,” said Bob Peterson, who was named president of Sedgwick in August. “I am excited to see where Scott will take Sedgwick and our ability to serve current and new clients in his expanded role.”

Rogers will continue to work with leading employers through the Sedgwick client services and practice leaders who oversee the delivery of the company’s solutions. He will now also manage an expansive and skilled team of global business development leaders in property, casualty, workforce absence and specialty areas—such as managed care, affinity, public entity and pooling—a role held by Peterson prior to his promotion earlier this year.

Rogers’ background in operations and client services, coupled with his in-depth experience building and leading large employer programs, gives him a unique perspective that will be valuable in managing the services employers, carriers, brokers, consultants and consumers count on Sedgwick to deliver. His ability to identify key market initiatives and deliver results for clients has been recognized throughout his career and will serve him well in his expanded role. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

“It’s a privilege to be a part of the Sedgwick leadership team, especially now in this new capacity,” Rogers said. “During my tenure, Sedgwick has grown and evolved through the passion, enthusiasm and commitment of our colleagues. I genuinely believe that, every day, we set out to make a difference and deliver on the promise of taking care of people. The power of our caring counts® philosophy drives the organization and is reflected in the results we achieve with and for our clients.”

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to our clients’ specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts®; through the dedication and expertise of more than 27,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick’s majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

# # #