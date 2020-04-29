Sedgwick responds to flooding in Fort McMurray

FORT MCMURRAY, AB, APRIL 29, 2020/insPRESS/– Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions is responding to the flooding in Fort McMurray, Alberta.

An ice jam caused the Athabasca River to burst its banks, sending floodwaters into Fort McMurray. The disaster caused 15,000 residents to evacuate and more than 200 rescue operations. There have also been reports of property damage with residences, buildings and parking lots being partially and fully submerged. Preventative measures are now in place to help prevent floodwaters from spreading further.

COVID-19 restrictions create additional complexity. Sedgwick would like to ensure that our clients know we are here to help. Sedgwick is redeploying personal protective equipment (PPE) to adjusters serving the Fort McMurray area, so that we can conduct site visits when and where possible. Where site visits are not possible, Sedgwick is able to use our remote adjusting technology to facilitate claims resulting from the event.

To report a loss, please contact: dispatch@sedgwick.com or 403.571.2050. If you have questions or need assistance, please contact our property team listed below.

Catastrophe contacts:

Terry OReilly, national CAT coordinator

519.761.7764 | terry.oreilly@sedgwick.com

Coralee Harder, local coordinator

403.571.2051 | coralee.harder@sedgwick.com

To learn more about Sedgwick in Canada, visit sedgwick.com/ca or call 888-601-6228.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. We provide a broad range of resources tailored to our clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts®; through the dedication and exper­tise of more than 27,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line.

