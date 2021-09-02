Sedgwick’s global smart․ly platform enhances experience and meets demand

MEMPHIS,TN, SEPTEMBER 2, 2021/insPRESS/ – Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, announced the latest evolution of its intake and incident management technology. With years of refinement, testing and pilot projects setting the course, the company’s intake platform launches with a new name and an enhanced set of capabilities.

Now called smart․ly, the award-winning platform showcases Sedgwick’s advanced technology with a more illustrative, powerful and representative identity reflecting how the global claims and incident intake process has evolved.

Designed to intelligently address a range of high-volume incidents or claim events, smart․ly integrates advanced technology behind the scenes so that the intake process is simple to the end user. Over the past year, advanced features have been added to the multilingual platform, enhancing its functionality and potential to take on a wide range of scenarios. Combining the latest technology — real-time system interactions, optical image analysis, robotic process automation and more — smart․ly enables automated adjudication of claims and fulfillment of processes.

Client feedback helped guide smart․ly’s development and features. Its embedded intelligent engine and rules-based structure make it agile, efficient and clever. Intuitive scripts make it easy to report an incident, and new scripts can be created within a matter of hours. Artificial intelligence and automation capabilities take the approval process for a claim or case from days down to seconds. Connected APIs allow smart․ly to instantly obtain and share information between many sources. This integrated technology frees adjusters to focus on more complex aspects of the claims process and provide a greater personal touch, enhancing the experience for individuals behind each incident.

“Today, this technology is no longer simply a universal intake system, but does so much more — from an intelligent auto processing engine, to real-time client API integrations and beyond, it truly has been designed to help clients and their employees or customers smartly navigate the intake and adjudication process,” said Jason Landrum, global chief information officer.

Smart․ly is detailed and methodical, yet quick and efficient, and offers benefits for many types of industries and applications, from mitigating a product recall and supporting policyholders in a catastrophe scenario, to instituting vaccination and infection exposure records for an entire workforce. For more information about smart․ly, visit www.sedgwick.com/smartly.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to our clients’ specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and expertise of more than 27,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick’s majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see www.sedgwick.com.

