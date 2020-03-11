ServiceMaster Restore Announces New Ownership in Guelph

Toronto, ON, March 11, 2020/InsPress/ – ServiceMaster Restore is pleased to announce Justin Callon, Andrew Jackson, Billy Van Wyck and Jason Jones as the new owners of ServiceMaster Restore of Guelph. Callon, Jackson and Van Wyck currently own ServiceMaster Restore of Niagara and have brought in Jones as a partner as they expand into southwestern Ontario.

Stephan Roy, National Director of ServiceMaster Restore comments, “We are very excited to have such dedicated owners serving the Guelph region who understands and shares our values of delivering exceptional service and quality to our clients.”

Justin, Andrew and Billy worked side by side to help build the ServiceMaster Restore of Grande Prairie business before Justin and Andrew decided to make the move back home to Ontario in 2017 when the opportunity to acquire the St. Catharines franchise presented itself. Two years later, they expanded their territory to include Niagara Falls and Fort Erie and added Billy to their ownership team. The three partners have a proven recipe for success that began in Western Canada and has continued with their Niagara location. With the addition of Jason, currently overseeing all construction management, the Guelph location is poised to follow the same path and provide exceptional service to the community.

L to R: Billy Van Wyck, Justin Callon, Jason Jones and Andrew Jackson

“We built our business on providing our customers with best in class service with a compassionate approach,” said Callon. “Our team has worked very hard these past few years to develop a stellar reputation in the Niagara region for service excellence. Now with the Guelph location we have the opportunity to expand our customer base even further.”

ServiceMaster Restore of Guelph continues to operate at 650 Woodlawn Rd. W. in Guelph, ON. For emergency services or any other inquiries, you can contact them at (519) 837-2381.

About ServiceMaster Restore

With over 65 years of experience, ServiceMaster Restore is your trusted source for full service and restoration services in Canada. Our experts are ready to respond to your needs big or small, day or night. We mitigate damages quickly to reduce loss severity for residential and commercial properties following fire, water, vandalism, natural disasters and more. With over 4,500 franchises around the world, you can feel confident knowing that wherever you are, we’re available to provide professional, high quality disaster restoration services during your customer’s time of need. ServiceMaster Restore specialists are part of the ServiceMaster family, one of the world’s largest and most versatile service networks. For more information about ServiceMaster Restore please visit ServiceMasterRestore.ca or for immediate service call 1-800-RESPOND.