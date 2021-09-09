ServiceMaster Restore Announces New Temiskaming Location

TEMISKAMING, ON, SEPTEMBER 9, 2021/insPRESS/ – ServiceMaster Restore would like to announce the opening of its newest location in Temiskaming, Ontario under the ownership of Etienne and Line Rivard of Earlton and Jean and Shannon Gauthier of Timmins.

Jean Gauthier, owner of ServiceMaster Restore of Timmins was eager to bring his many years of experience and dedication in the disaster restoration industry to the Temiskaming Shores area. “With our knowledge and experience and the support and dedication of our team, Etienne and I look forward to building a solid reputation within the Temiskaming Shores area,” states Gauthier.

Etienne Rivard joined the ServiceMaster Restore team with a strong background in construction. After having worked closely with Jean on various insurance claims, he was ready to take the next step to becoming a partner with the ServiceMaster family. Rivard commented, “I’m excited for the opportunity to provide an exceptional customer experience to home and business owners in the region.”

ServiceMaster Restore of Temiskaming will operate at 88 Twelfth Street, Earlton, Ontario. For emergency services or any other inquiries, you can contact their office at 705-262-1119.

About ServiceMaster Restore

With over 65 years of experience, ServiceMaster Restore is your trusted source for full-service restoration in Canada. Our experts are ready to respond to your needs big or small, day or night. We mitigate damages quickly to reduce loss severity for residential and commercial properties following fire, water, vandalism, natural disasters and more. With over 4,500 franchises around the world, you can feel confident knowing that wherever you are, we’re available to provide professional, high quality disaster restoration services during your customer’s time of need. ServiceMaster Restore specialists are part of the ServiceMaster family, one of the world’s largest and most versatile service networks. For more information about ServiceMaster Restore please visit www.ServiceMasterRestore.ca or for immediate service call 1-800-RESPOND.