ServiceMaster Restore Expands Curling Canada Sponsorship Commitment in 2021

MISSISSAUGA, ON, APR. 29, 2021/insPRESS/ – Earlier this year, Curling Canada announced a condensed series of championship events for the 2021 season at the Markin MacPhail Centre at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park in Calgary.

The hub city hosted the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, the Tim Hortons Brier, the Canadian Mixed Doubles Curling Championship, and the Men’s World Curling Championship. The no-fans events were televised on TSN from the Calgary bubble.

ServiceMaster Restore is proud to have participated in all four of the 2021 Season of Champions events. “Although we are operating in unique times and it is disappointing not being able to attend the events, we are pleased to continue supporting the great game of curling and as always, look forward to seeing the top teams compete for the national championship,” says Stephan Roy, National Director of ServiceMaster Restore.

Curling Canada announced that Thunder Bay, which was to originally host the 2021 Scotties will be the location for the Canadian Women’s Championship in 2022. The event will be taking place January 28 – February 6, 2022 at the Fort William Gardens prior to the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China.

About ServiceMaster Restore

With over 65 years of experience, ServiceMaster Restore is your trusted source for full service and restoration services in Canada. Our experts are ready to respond to your needs big or small, day or night. We mitigate damages quickly to reduce loss severity for residential and commercial properties following fire, water, vandalism, natural disasters and more. With franchises around the world, you can feel confident knowing that wherever you are, we’re available to provide professional, high quality disaster restoration services during your customer’s time of need. ServiceMaster Restore specialists are part of the ServiceMaster family, one of the world’s largest and most versatile service networks. For more information about ServiceMaster Restore please visit ServiceMasterRestore.ca or for immediate service call 1-800-RESPOND.