ServiceMaster Restore of Calgary Goes ‘Above & Beyond’ to Win BOMA Pinnacle Award

CALGARY, AB, OCT. 13, 2020/insPRESS/ – ServiceMaster Restore is proud to announce that ServiceMaster Restore of Calgary has been awarded the BOMA Calgary Above & Beyond Pinnacle Award for customer service. This award recognizes their extraordinary work at historic Deane House in Inglewood.

The Pinnacle Award for service ‘Above & Beyond’ is to acknowledge and promote service excellence in the Commercial Real Estate Industry. It is awarded to a BOMA member that provides a service to a customer that was unexpected, extraordinary and caring.

On September 8th, 2019 heritage landmark restaurant, Deane House, experienced a ruptured sprinkler valve that flooded all four floors of the building that contained priceless antiques dating back to its origins. The historic house was originally built in 1906 for Captain Richard Burton Deane, the last superintendent of the Royal North West Mounted Police stationed at Fort Calgary.

ServiceMaster Restore of Calgary showed tremendous care and expediency in the restoration of the 114-year-old landmark’s architectural intricacies, vintage artwork and authentic artifacts in order for the restaurant to become operational prior to its busiest season.

“I’m so proud of our ServiceMaster Restore team winning the 2020 BOMA ‘Above & Beyond’ Pinnacle award for customer service,” commented Rob Ordman, President of ServiceMaster Restore of Calgary. “The project was very challenging, but with all the stakeholders working together and fully committed to crossing the finish line together, the project was a huge success. I get to go to work each day with people who get their kicks out of making customers happy – now that’s pretty cool!”

This is the location’s fourth time winning the ‘Above & Beyond’ award for delivering service at the highest level. ServiceMaster Restore of Calgary is now eligible to win the BOMA Canada National Award which will be announced at BOMEX Virtual 2020. “We are extremely proud of the efforts and performance our team in Calgary consistently delivers, and their commitment to serve our customers is evident through the recognition of this award,” adds Stephan Roy, National Director for ServiceMaster Restore.

About ServiceMaster Restore

With over 65 years of experience, ServiceMaster Restore is your trusted source for full-service restoration in Canada. Our experts are ready to respond to your needs big or small, day or night. We mitigate damages quickly to reduce loss severity for residential and commercial properties following fire, water, vandalism, natural disasters and more. With over 4,500 franchises around the world, you can feel confident knowing that wherever you are, we’re available to provide professional, high quality disaster restoration services during your customer’s time of need. ServiceMaster Restore specialists are part of the ServiceMaster family, one of the world’s largest and most versatile service networks. For more information about ServiceMaster Restore please visit ServiceMasterRestore.ca or for immediate service call 1-800-RESPOND.