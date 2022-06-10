ServiceMaster Restore of Edmonton Celebrates 20 Years

EDMONTON, AB, JUNE 10, 2022/insPRESS/ – ServiceMaster Restore of Edmonton celebrated their 20th anniversary with a gathering to thank all those who have contributed to the success of the business. On June 1st, 2002 Grant and Shelley Miller opened their doors with two staff and a 2,000 square foot office. Today, there are over 140 staff members that operate out of a 40,000 square foot warehouse.

“I attribute our success and longevity to our employees and customers for their support and commitment that has enabled us to grow and diversify into the company we are today,” commented Grant Miller. “We’re looking forward to what can be accomplished in the next 20 years.”

ServiceMaster Restore of Edmonton’s reputation as a leader in the disaster restoration industry was established by the key role they played in several of Alberta’s catastrophes which included the province’s worst over-land flooding event in 2008, the High River flood in 2013 and the wildfires and flooding in Fort McMurray in 2016 and 2020 respectively. They were instrumental in restoring essential services, businesses and homes in these communities.

Chief of Sales & Operations for ServiceMaster Restore of Canada, Daniel Loosemore, stated, “I’d like to recognize Grant and Shelley’s dedication to the business and their loyalty to the brand. Twenty years is a testament to their commitment in delivering quality services and relationships built on trust.”

