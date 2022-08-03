ServiceMaster Restore Opens New Location in North Bay, Ontario

TORONTO, ON, AUGUST 3, 2022/insPRESS/ – ServiceMaster Restore is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location in North Bay, Ontario under the ownership of Michael Dawber. The location will serve North Bay, Sturgeon Falls, South River and Nipissing regions.

Mike Dawber, owner of ServiceMaster Restore of Aurora, Newmarket and Richmond Hill, which was established in 1953, brings 28 years of experience and success to the business. Mike will apply the same dedication to customer satisfaction and high-quality restoration services to the North Bay location.

“I’m thrilled to be part of this community and to be able to help property owners in the area that are affected by a disaster. My team looks forward to bringing the same quality and service we are known for to North Bay,” said Mike.

Daniel Loosemore, Chief of Sales & Operations for ServiceMaster Restore commented, “Mike has built an incredible reputation and we are confident that his numerous years of experience with a wide variety of claims will be tremendously beneficial to the area. We are also excited to grow the ServiceMaster Restore network into North Bay as we continue to build upon our national, coast to coast footprint.”

ServiceMaster Restore of North Bay is operating out of 490 Gormanville Road, Unit D. For emergency services or any other inquiries, you can contact their office at 705-667-1313.

About ServiceMaster Restore

With over 65 years of experience, ServiceMaster Restore is your trusted source for full-service restoration in Canada. Our experts are ready to respond to your needs big or small, day or night. We mitigate damages quickly to reduce loss severity for residential and commercial properties following fire, water, vandalism, natural disasters and more. With over 4,500 franchises around the world, you can feel confident knowing that wherever you are, we’re available to provide professional, high quality disaster restoration services during your customer’s time of need. ServiceMaster Restore specialists are part of the ServiceMaster family, one of the world’s largest and most versatile service networks. For more information about ServiceMaster Restore please visit ServiceMasterRestore.ca or for immediate service call 1-800-RESPOND.