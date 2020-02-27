ServiceMaster Restore – Proud Sponsor of the 2020 Scotties

Mississauga, ON, Feb. 27, 2020/InsPress/ – For the fifth consecutive year, ServiceMaster Restore is proud to continue its sponsorship as Premier Partner of the 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts. “As a Canadian company, we are pleased to continue supporting the great game of curling and be part of a tournament that determines the national championship,” says Stephan Roy, National Director of ServiceMaster Restore.

This year’s event was held in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan at Mosaic Place from February 15 to 23. ServiceMaster Restore of Moose Jaw hosted customers during the nine day tournament as well as participated in the popular Toque Toss during the page playoffs on Saturday evening.

The final game brought teams Manitoba and Ontario together for a heart-stopping finish as Manitoba skip Kerri Einarson draws to the button for an extra-end victory of 8-7 over Ontario.

With that win, Team Einarson will have the privilege of representing Canada at the 2020 World Women’s Curling Championship beginning March 14 at the CN Coliseum in Prince George.

ServiceMaster Restore is also looking forward to participating in the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier, Canada’s National Men’s Curling Championship, taking place in Kingston, Ontario from February 29 to March 8.

About ServiceMaster Restore

With over 65 years of experience, ServiceMaster Restore is your trusted source for full-service restoration in Canada. Our experts are ready to respond to your needs big or small, day or night. We mitigate damages quickly to reduce loss severity for residential and commercial properties following fire, water, vandalism, natural disasters and more. With over 4,500 franchises around the world, you can feel confident knowing that wherever you are, we’re available to provide professional, high quality disaster restoration services during your customer’s time of need. ServiceMaster Restore specialists are part of the ServiceMaster family, one of the world’s largest and most versatile service networks. For more information about ServiceMaster Restore please visit www.ServiceMasterRestore.ca or for immediate service call 1-800-RESPOND.