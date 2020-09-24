ServiceMaster Restore Proudly Continues Sponsorship of Revamped Ronald McDonald House Charities PJ Walk for Kids

MISSISSAUGA, ON, SEPT. 24, 2020/insPRESS/ – ServiceMaster Restore is excited to continue its sponsorship of the Ronald McDonald House Charities PJ Walk for Kids for the fourth year running. This beloved fundraiser now has a revamped, Covid-friendly format where participants can celebrate the walk by participating in the safety of their own home and neighbourhood. The new PJ Walk will take place from September 25 until October 2, with a series of events, prizes, and special surprises planned throughout the week.

Stephan Roy, National Director of ServiceMaster Restore commented, “We are proud to be the Presenting Sponsor and support an event that helps families at a time when they need it the most.” No different than helping in the crisis of their disaster restoration needs, Roy adds, “We understand how vital it is to keep family life moving forward with as much normalcy as possible despite the challenges they are facing.”

Since 2016 RMHC has raised over $600,000 through the PJ Walk for Kids. The funds raised directly help support Maritime families traveling for the hospital care that their sick or injured child needs. The annual event is the largest fundraiser of the year and includes five cities: Halifax, Moncton, Saint John, Sydney and Charlottetown.

ServiceMaster Restore would like to thank the participants and volunteers who make it such a great success.

For more information, or to sign up to participate, visit PJ Walk for Kids.

About ServiceMaster Restore

With over 65 years of experience, ServiceMaster Restore is your trusted source for full-service restoration in Canada. Our experts are ready to respond to your needs big or small, day or night. We mitigate damages quickly to reduce loss severity for residential and commercial properties following fire, water, vandalism, natural disasters and more. With over 4,500 franchises around the world, you can feel confident knowing that wherever you are, we’re available to provide professional, high quality disaster restoration services during your customer’s time of need. ServiceMaster Restore specialists are part of the ServiceMaster family, one of the world’s largest and most versatile service networks. For more information about ServiceMaster Restore please visit www.ServiceMasterRestore.ca or for immediate service call 1-800-RESPOND.