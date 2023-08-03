ServiceMaster Restore Welcomes New Owners in Belleville

TORONTO, ON, AUGUST 3, 2023/insPRESS/ – ServiceMaster Restore, a leading provider of disaster restoration services, is pleased to announce new ownership for its Belleville location. James Gibb and Koyde Lowes are the proud new owners of ServiceMaster Restore of Belleville.

As experienced entrepreneurs, Gibb and Lowes have demonstrated their dedication and passion for the restoration industry through their successful takeover of the Brantford location in May 2021 from Budd Vallee after his remarkable 40-year tenure in the industry. With their extensive knowledge, leadership, and commitment to excellence, they are well-positioned to lead ServiceMaster Restore of Belleville to even greater heights.

“We are excited to embark on this new venture in Belleville and look forward to continuing the tradition of providing top-notch restoration services to the community,” said James Gibb. “Our goal is to exceed customer expectations and ensure that we remain the preferred choice for all disaster restoration needs.”

ServiceMaster Restore of Belleville has long been recognized as a trusted and reliable partner in the restoration business. The new owners are committed to maintaining the high standards set by the previous ownership while introducing fresh perspectives and innovative approaches to further enhance the customer experience.

As part of the global ServiceMaster network, ServiceMaster Restore of Belleville will continue to have access to the industry’s most advanced technologies, resources, and expertise. Customers can expect the same prompt response times, unparalleled quality, and compassionate service that built the company.

Dan Loosemore, Chief of Sales & Operations for ServiceMaster Restore Canada says, “With their proven track record in the industry, James and Koyde are enthusiastic about becoming actively involved in the Belleville community. Their focus on community engagement and support will undoubtedly make a positive impact on the region.”

ServiceMaster Restore of Belleville remains committed to being a reliable ally to homeowners, businesses, and insurance professionals when disasters strike. The new ownership marks an exciting chapter for the company, promising a future of continued growth, dedication to excellence, and unparalleled service.

ServiceMaster Restore of Belleville continues to operate at 404 Maitland Drive, Unit 1 in Belleville, Ontario. For emergency services or any other inquiries, you can contact them at 613-969-0791.

For more information about ServiceMaster Restore of Belleville and the restoration services they offer, please visit https://svmrestore-belleville.ca.

About ServiceMaster Restore

ServiceMaster Restore is a leading disaster restoration company that provides essential services to residential and commercial properties. With 70 years of experience in the industry, ServiceMaster Restore has built a reputation for excellence and reliability, helping clients recover from disasters big or small, day or night. We mitigate damages quickly to reduce loss severity for residential and commercial properties following fire, water, vandalism, natural disasters and more. ServiceMaster Restore specialists are part of the ServiceMaster family, one of the world’s largest and most versatile service networks with over 4,500 franchises around the world. For more information about ServiceMaster Restore please visit ServiceMasterRestore.ca or for immediate service call 1-800-RESPOND.