SERVPRO Canada Welcomes Ken Zardo to the Team

MISSISSAUGA, ON, OCT. 7, 2020/insPRESS/ – SERVPRO® Canada is pleased to welcome Ken Zardo to the Canadian leadership team in the role of Franchise Business Consultant. Ken will work closely with Kyle Urech, Field Consultant Manager for Canada.

SERVPRO Franchise Business Consultants advise franchisees with respect to the development and execution of strategic plans and help drive the critical success factors that improve performance and grow the value of the business. Additionally, the Canadian team works to implement the key components of the overall Canadian strategic plan. These components include:

Implementing and growing SERVPRO’s proven commercial large loss approach

Growing the Canadian footprint

Working with clients to capture KPMs used to improve the customer service experience

“We are happy to welcome Ken to the Canadian team. His experience and expertise are a positive addition in support of the Canadian strategy” said Rick Forster, President.

For more information about SERVPRO in Canada, please contact:

Kyle Urech

Field Consultant Manager – Canada

Servpro Industries (Canada) ULC

7111 Syntex Drive, 3rd Floor

Mississauga, ON

L5N 8C3

Mobile: 519-591-5566

Office: 289-290-4495

About SERVPRO®

Founded in 1967, the SERVPRO Franchise System is a leader and provider of fire and water cleanup and restoration services and mould mitigation and remediation. SERVPRO, a Blackstone company, has a professional services network of more than 1,800 individually owned and operated Franchises that respond to property damage emergencies ranging from small individual disasters to multi-million dollar large-loss events. Providing coverage in the United States and Canada, the SERVPRO System has established relationships with major insurance companies and commercial clients, as well as individual homeowners.