SERVPRO® of Muskoka Opens Doors

GRAVENHURST, ON, MAR. 25, 2021/insPRESS/ – SERVPRO®, a premier cleanup and restoration company, has a new Franchise in Ontario. SERVPRO® of Muskoka will respond to the community’s property damage emergencies, ranging from multi-million-dollar commercial disasters to small losses suffered by individual businesses and homeowners.

“A fire or water damage to your home or business can be such a traumatic event,” said James Crickard, owner of the new business. “SERVPRO of Muskoka will come in to clean up and restore property damage situations. Our goal is to put the property owner back in control as quickly as possible.”

SERVPRO® clients include insurance companies and commercial & residential property owners seeking superior and timely restoration services. With more than 50 years of experience, the SERVPRO® System’s time-tested techniques, industry-leading software, and proprietary cleaning products have helped make SERVPRO® franchises stand out in the industry.

SERVPRO® of Muskoka is a full-service restoration company offering fire, mould, water-damaged and contents related services, and the complete reconstruction of damaged structures. Many Franchisees also offer cleaning and restoration of special items, such as: HVAC duct systems; building exteriors; electronic equipment, including computers; and documents restoration.

For more information on SERVPRO® of Muskoka, please contact James Crickard at 705-687-3838.

About SERVPRO®

Founded in 1967, the SERVPRO® Franchise System is a leader and provider of fire and water cleanup and restoration services, and mould mitigation and remediation. SERVPRO’s professional services network of more than 1,800 individually owned and operated Franchises responds to property damage emergencies ranging from small individual disasters to multi-million dollar large-loss events. Providing coverage in the United States and Canada, the SERVPRO® System has established relationships with major insurance companies and commercial clients, as well as individual homeowners. In 2010, the SERVPRO® System opened its first Canadian office in Edmonton, AB. Additional Canadian Franchise opportunities are being offered in all provinces (except Quebec) at this time.

SERVPRO® Canadian Contact:

Kyle Urech

Field Consultant Manager – Canada

Servpro Industries (Canada) ULC

7111 Syntex Drive, 3rd Floor

Mississauga, ON

L5N 8C3

Mobile: 519-591-5566

Office: 289-290-4495

CONTACT:

James Crickard

SERVPRO® of Muskoka

705-687-3838

jcrickard@servpromuskoka.com