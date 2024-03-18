SERVPRO Welcomes Barbara Staring

National Director of Business Development – Canada

TORONTO, ON, MARCH 18, 2024/insPRESS/ – We are thrilled to announce that Barbara Staring, with over 18 years of extensive experience in the insurance industry, has joined us as the National Director of Business Development – Canada! Having an entrepreneurial background coupled with significant executive leadership experience, her in-depth understanding of business ownership and strategic expertise will lead our national sales and marketing plan. Barbara will mentor our sales managers and support our franchise owners across Canada with their business development goals.