Shaun DeLorey joins DKI Canada as new Director of Operations

TORONTO, ON, OCTOBER 19, 2021/insPRESS/ – DKI Canada is pleased to welcome Shaun DeLorey to DKI Head Office as the new Director of Operations. Based out of Kitchener, ON, Shaun joins the Operations Team beginning on Tuesday, October 19.

Shaun comes to DKI Canada from DKI Member company, Golden Triangle DKI, and brings with him more than 20 years of experience in the restoration and insurance industries. An accomplished senior manager, Shaun will be responsible for direct leadership, prioritization, coaching and oversight of the shared services department in his role as Director of Operations.

“I am very excited to welcome Shaun to the DKI Head Office team,” says Natasha Pinto, Senior Vice-President, Operations. “His experience as a DKI Member will bring a fresh perspective to our operational strategy and his willingness to challenge the status quo will help DKI be the industry leader and partner of choice for our clients.”

Shaun will work closely with the DKI Membership on Network performance and role out of new initiatives to aid in better serving stakeholder groups.

About DKI

A leader in Canadian property restoration, DKI Canada provides services to insurance, commercial and residential clients from coast to coast. Whether it is emergency response, water damage mitigation, fire and contents cleaning, mould remediation or complete reconstruction, our members are available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. DKI Canada actively contributes to creating a better future through environmental protection and social responsibility. Focused on leaving things better than we found them, we are committed to using environmentally sustainable cleaning products and mitigating risk in environmentally sustainable ways.

