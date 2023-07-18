SIB expands its presence in Ontario with the additions of McCulloch Insurance (1951) Ltd. and Delbert R. Smith Insurance Brokers Ltd.

ANCASTER, ON, JULY 18, 2023/insPRESS/ – SIB Corp. expanded its Partner Network in Ontario through new partnerships with McCulloch Insurance (1951) Ltd. (“McCulloch Insurance”) and Delbert R. Smith Insurance Brokers Ltd. (“Del Smith Insurance”).

McCulloch Insurance is a full-service insurance brokerage operating in Northern Ontario since 1951. “We have been serving the Espanola, Elliot Lake, Manitoulin Island & The North Shore areas for over 70 years. Since the beginning, McCulloch Insurance has offered its customers superior service at competitive prices. We are excited to now be a part of SIB. This new partnership will allow us to maintain the same level of service, as well as allowing us to provide service from a greater range of markets, and increased capabilities in commercial lines, to provide complete solutions for all our customers” said Allen McCulloch, President of McCulloch Insurance.

Del Smith Insurance was founded in 1971 and is based in Orleans, Ontario. Over the years, it has remained a family-run brokerage and has developed a strong reputation as a trusted provider of comprehensive insurance solutions to customers across the greater Ottawa area. “Del Smith Insurance is a customer-focused brokerage with a long and distinguished history. As a SIB partner, we can offer the best coverage options possible to our customers to achieve the right solutions” said Chris Engbers, President of Del Smith Insurance.

“We are extremely excited to have McCulloch Insurance and Del Smith Insurance as part of the SIB family. These partnerships demonstrate our continued focus on growing in Ontario and as a national broker. These are SIB’s 4th and 5th transactions so far in 2023, with three additional transactions expected to close within the next 60 days” said Ted Puccini, SIB’s CEO and President.

About SIB

SIB Corp. is a best-in-class insurance brokerage offering its customers personal and commercial insurance, group benefits and retirement as well as life and disability. With the addition of McCulloch Insurance and Del Smith Insurance, SIB and its partners now operate over 64 locations throughout Canada. SIB continues to actively seek additional partnership and acquisition opportunities and is committed to growing organically and through investments across Canada.

For more information on SIB’s partnership and investment approach, please visit www.stoneridgeinsurance.ca/partnerplatform.

Press Contact

Haseeb Javed

905-648-6767