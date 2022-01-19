SNAP Premium Finance announces rebrand to Imperial PFS Canada

TORONTO, ON, JANUARY 19, 2022/insPRESS/ – SNAP Premium Finance rebrands to Imperial PFS Canada, further aligning with their US business.

SNAP Premium Finance, the leader of payment solutions in the finance industry, announced today it has completed a rebranding. The rebrand to Imperial PFS Canada strengthens the connection between their parent company, Imperial PFS (IPFS) while reflecting the way the company has grown and expanded throughout Canada and cross-border. This rebrand also helps solidify IPFS’ commitment to the Canadian market place.

SNAP Premium Finance was founded in 2012, and has since led the industry in innovation and technology, including first to launch e-signature, monthly credit card payments and most recently, a Customer Portal. The rebrand will showcase SNAP Premium Finance’s growth and evolution, as well as their vision for the future in Canada’s finance industry.

The company will change its name to Imperial PFS Canada as well as release a new logo and a new website design. All other aspects of the business remain the same, including business practices and staff.

“This rebrand represents the way we’ve grown as a company. We have worked hard to provide the best payments solutions to as many insureds as possible, and aligning with Imperial PFS (IPFS) has helped us reach this goal. With this rebrand, we look forward to continuing to bring innovative solutions to the insurance payments industry.” – Kumar Bhaskar, Senior Vice President, Imperial PFS Canada

Visit ipfscanada.com to explore the new brand and website.

About Imperial PFS Canada

Imperial PFS Canada has helped Brokers, Carriers and MGA’s across Canada grow by providing them with turnkey and custom financing programs to offer their customers. Our payment programs and market leading quoting systems allow companies to be more competitive, increase revenues and reduce operating costs by seamlessly integrating payment solutions into their businesses.

Our parent company, Imperial PFS®, was founded in 1977 and uses state-of-the-art technology and legendary Customer service to lead the way in the premium finance and payments industry. With more than 500 Associates at 30 locations across the United States and Canada, we bring the strength of an international company reinforced by local relationships and service. Visit ipfs.com or download our app IPFS Connect® for more information.