SNAP Premium Finance Leads Market with New and Innovative Customer Experience Platform

TORONTO, ON, JUNE 22, 2021/insPRESS/ – SNAP Premium Finance’s new Customer Portal lets insureds self-manage and update important account information in real-time.

Insured Benefits

SNAP Premium Finance gives time back to the Broker by allowing insureds to directly log in to SNAP’s Customer Portal – no support needed from the Broker. Insureds are now able to:

View their payment schedules Download important statements and forms Make changes to their personal information Update banking information Directly receive email confirmation of all changes

“We’re proud to be the technology leader in the Customer Experience journey. Our Customer Portal gives full control to the customer and allows them to take over the administration work that typically falls on the Brokers shoulders. We look forward to continuing to push boundaries and help support Brokers increase efficiencies in their day-to-day.” – Sumeet Sharma, Senior Vice President of SNAP Premium Finance

Broker Benefits

SNAP Premium Finance’s new Customer Portal is a step towards facilitating the customer experience for Brokers. This innovative solution makes customer management easier and allows Brokers to focus on what they do best – relationship building. Giving insureds a smooth transition between insurance policies and premium financing leads to more satisfied customers and higher renewals.

About SNAP Premium Finance

SNAP has helped Brokers, Carriers and MGA’s across Canada grow by providing them with turnkey and custom financing programs to offer their customers. Our payment programs and market leading quoting systems allow companies to be more competitive, increase revenues and reduce operating costs by seamlessly integrating payment solutions into their businesses.

Our parent company, Imperial PFS®, was founded in 1977 and uses state-of-the-art technology and legendary Customer service to lead the way in the premium finance and payments industry. With more than 500 Associates at 30 locations across the United States and Canada, we bring the strength of an international company reinforced by local relationships and service. Visit ipfs.com or download our app IPFS Connect® for more information.

To find out more about SNAP Premium Finance visit www.snap4insurance.com