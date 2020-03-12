Sovereign Insurance announces changes to their senior leadership team

Toronto, ON, March 12, 2020/InsPress/ – Sovereign Insurance today announced changes to the roles and responsibilities of the company’s senior leadership team. Effective January 27,2020, Colette Taylor took on the newly created role of VP Commercial Solutions and Specialty Lines Solutions and Tina McAvella’s role was enhanced to VP Underwriting and Risk Engineering.

These appointments support Sovereign’s ability to create greater operational efficiencies and stronger collaboration with its strategic partners.

“In order to thrive in today’s ever-changing insurance landscape, we need to adapt to the conditions and practice agility. The evolution of Colette and Tina’s roles reflect this need,” said Steve Phillips, COO Sovereign Insurance. “Collectively they bring a depth and breadth of commercial industry experience and expertise, as well as experience with complex transformation strategies.”

After leading our Specialty team since 2018, Colette Taylor has now also assumed leadership responsibility for our Commercial team. In her new role as VP Commercial Solutions and Specialty Lines Solutions, Colette is responsible for the streamlined execution of Sovereign’s strategies within Commercial Solutions and Specialty Lines Solutions to support Sovereign’s goals for each channel of distribution.

Colette brings significant experience to the position including executive and senior leadership roles in global specialty and commercial underwriting. She has led front-line commercial underwriting teams, managed strategic broker relationships, and spent time during her career as a broker working directly with commercial end-clients.

Tina McAvella’s role evolved from VP Product Manufacturing to VP Underwriting and Risk Engineering. Tina is now responsible for overseeing and driving underwriting excellence across Commercial and Specialty Lines and enhancing collaboration between Underwriting and Risk Engineering teams with a goal to ultimately support effective servicing of Sovereign’s partners and end-clients.

Tina is uniquely suited to take on her new role with over 30 years of insurance experience and more than 15 years of experience leading national underwriting and operations teams. Prior to Sovereign, Tina started her career as a broker working directly with the end-consumer before moving over to the insurer-side working for two leading international insurers and one Canadian company before joining Sovereign in 2017.

“I have very strong confidence in our senior leadership team and the appointment of Tina and Colette to their enhanced roles. I’m confident this new structure will support our ability to achieve mutual success with our partners and end-clients,” Steve continued. “Tina and Colette are also extremely passionate about Sovereign’s purpose and are committed to working hard to ensure our long-term success so that we can make a positive impact to Canadian businesses and larger community.”

About Sovereign Insurance

The Sovereign General Insurance Company (Sovereign Insurance) empowers Canadian businesses to succeed by developing and distributing risk solutions they trust and value. Sovereign is passionate about protecting Canadian businesses and the communities they serve and is driven by the belief that whether you’re a partner, client or employee, your experience matters. Canadian owned and operated since 1953, Sovereign is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Co-operators General Insurance Company, a leading Canadian provider of multi-line insurance products with assets of more than $7.5 billion. Sovereign operates in six offices across Canada and is proud to carry an AM Best A- (Excellent) rating. To learn more, visit www.sovereigninsurance.ca.