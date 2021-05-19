Sovereign Insurance announces new AVP Commercial Solutions, Eastern Region

TORONTO, ON, MAY 19, 2021/insPRESS/ – Sovereign Insurance is pleased to announce that Kevin Stedman will be joining their Commercial Team as the AVP Commercial Solutions, Eastern Region, starting May 17, 2021.

With over 33 years’ experience in the insurance industry, Stedman joins Sovereign from his most recent position of Senior Partner at Jones Deslauriers Insurance Management Inc (Navacord) where he spent 18 years. Navacord is one of Canada’s largest Commercial Insurance Brokers providing expert insurance solutions to businesses in the Ontario marketplace.

During this time, Kevin specialized in providing solutions to many customers who operate in similar segments to those that are core target segments for Sovereign, such as transportation, manufacturing, construction, commercial auto, surety, and professional liability.

As AVP Commercial Solutions, Eastern Region at Sovereign, Kevin will be responsible for the execution of Sovereign’s Commercial Solutions strategy within the Eastern Region of Sovereign’s national portfolio and will report to Colette Taylor, VP of Commercial Solutions & Specialty Lines Solutions.

“I’m very pleased to welcome Kevin to the Sovereign team,” said Taylor. “Kevin has impressed us with his technical expertise, exceptional leadership skills, and of course his passion for providing an exceptional client experience. With the addition of Kevin to our team, we will focus on strengthening our client relationships and expanding our presence in the market.”

Among his many achievements, Kevin has been recognized by Insurance Business Canada Magazine as an Elite Broker for 8 consecutive years (since the award started).

“Kevin will play a key role in executing our vision for the Commercial Solutions lines of business,” Taylor said. “But more importantly, he will help us as we continue to support our broker partners in protecting Canadian businesses and the communities they serve.”

####

About Sovereign Insurance

The Sovereign General Insurance Company (Sovereign Insurance) empowers Canadian businesses to succeed by developing and distributing risk solutions they trust and value. Sovereign is passionate about protecting Canadian businesses and the communities they serve and is driven by the belief that whether you’re a partner, client or employee, your experience matters. Canadian owned and operated since 1953, Sovereign is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Co-operators General Insurance Company, a leading Canadian provider of multi-line insurance products with assets of $8.3 billion. Sovereign operates in six offices across Canada and is proud to carry an AM Best A- (Excellent) rating. To learn more, visit www.sovereigninsurance.ca.