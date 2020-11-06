Sovereign Insurance announces new VP Underwriting and Risk Engineering

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 6, 2020/insPRESS/ – Sovereign Insurance is pleased to announce, Dave McKeen as VP Underwriting and Risk Engineering beginning early December. Dave will take over the role from Tina McAvella, who will be retiring from Sovereign in early 2021.

Dave has an extensive background in Commercial and Specialty lines in the mid-market space. For the past 20 years he has held progressive underwriting and leadership roles at Chubb, where he honed his deep expertise in product and pricing. Most recently, he held the role of Vice President, Regional Manager Commercial Underwriting for Western Canada.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Dave to the Sovereign leadership team,” said Steve Phillips, COO Sovereign Insurance. “Dave is not only incredibly skilled and knowledgeable in commercial underwriting, but has impressed us with his open-minded, strategic thinking – a skill that’s more valuable than ever in today’s ever-changing landscape. Dave’s appointment, will allow us to continue to evolve the client experience, and build stronger collaborations with our strategic partners.”

In his new role, based out of Sovereign’s Calgary office, Dave will be responsible for overseeing and driving underwriting excellence across Commercial and Specialty Lines and enhancing collaboration between Underwriting and Risk Engineering teams with a goal to ultimately support effective servicing of Sovereign’s partners and end-clients.

“Dave’s fresh perspective and experience will be a great compliment to the skills within our senior leadership team. I’m confident his addition will support our ability to achieve mutual success with our partners and end-clients,” said Steve. “Most importantly, Dave shares our passion for Sovereign’s purpose and is committed to working hard to ensure our long-term success so that we can make a positive impact on Canadian businesses and the communities they serve.”

About Sovereign Insurance

The Sovereign General Insurance Company (Sovereign Insurance) empowers Canadian businesses to succeed by developing and distributing risk solutions they trust and value. Sovereign is passionate about protecting Canadian businesses and the communities they serve and is driven by the belief that whether you’re a partner, client or employee, your experience matters. Canadian owned and operated since 1953, Sovereign is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Co-operators General Insurance Company, a leading Canadian provider of multi-line insurance products with assets of more than $7.5 billion. Sovereign operates in six offices across Canada and is proud to carry an AM Best A- (Excellent) rating. To learn more, visit www.sovereigninsurance.ca.