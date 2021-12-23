SSRU announces increase in Casualty capacity

December 23, 2021 by SSRU
TORONTO, ON, DECEMBER 23, 2021/insPRESS – SSRU is excited to ring in the new year with an expansion in available capacity from 20M+ to 25M+ for its Casualty line of business.
Victor Ip, SVP of Casualty at SSRU stated:
“I am extremely pleased with the growth and profitability of SSRU’S Casualty book of business over the past 5 years. As we move forward, SSRU will use strategic deployment of the higher limits available to meet the increasing demands of our clients and markets.”
Stephen Stewart, President and CEO of SSRU remarked:
“The faith our supporting markets have shown in our Casualty underwriting expertise through this increase in capacity underscores SSRU’s place in the market as a preferred and trusted underwriter of severity driven casualty business.”
Further Information – About SSRU
SSRU is a Specialty Insurance MGA based in Toronto, Canada.
Founded in 2016, by its CEO Stephen Stewart, SSRU provides Specialty insurance products to a wide array of clients in the Construction, Manufacturing, Natural Resources, Public Entity and Transportation sectors.
Victor Ip
Stewart Specialty Risk Underwriting Ltd
416.597.5740, ext 202
www.ssru.ca