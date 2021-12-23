SSRU announces increase in Casualty capacity

TORONTO, ON, DECEMBER 23, 2021/insPRESS – SSRU is excited to ring in the new year with an expansion in available capacity from 20M+ to 25M+ for its Casualty line of business.

Victor Ip, SVP of Casualty at SSRU stated:

“I am extremely pleased with the growth and profitability of SSRU’S Casualty book of business over the past 5 years. As we move forward, SSRU will use strategic deployment of the higher limits available to meet the increasing demands of our clients and markets.”

Stephen Stewart, President and CEO of SSRU remarked:

“The faith our supporting markets have shown in our Casualty underwriting expertise through this increase in capacity underscores SSRU’s place in the market as a preferred and trusted underwriter of severity driven casualty business.”

Further Information – About SSRU

SSRU is a Specialty Insurance MGA based in Toronto, Canada.

Founded in 2016, by its CEO Stephen Stewart, SSRU provides Specialty insurance products to a wide array of clients in the Construction, Manufacturing, Natural Resources, Public Entity and Transportation sectors.

Victor Ip

Stewart Specialty Risk Underwriting Ltd

416.597.5740, ext 202

www.ssru.ca