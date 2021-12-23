SSRU announces increase in Property capacity

TORONTO, ON, DECEMBER 23, 2021/insPRESS – SSRU is excited to ring in the new year with an expansion in available capacity from 15M+ to 25M+ for its Property line of business.

Heather Jamieson, SVP of Property at SSRU stated:

“We are very pleased to have the ability to offer higher limits in the current challenging marketplace. We believe our broking partners and customers will find our products and limits timely and valuable in the space in which we operate. SSRU continues to bring capacity to the marketplace that is otherwise unavailable. Our growth trajectory remains strong, and we look forward to the year ahead.”

Stephen Stewart, President and CEO of SSRU remarked:

“We are pleased to be able to provide an increased Property limit of CAD/USD 25M to our broker partners. This increased capacity demonstrates the trust our markets have in SSRU’s superior underwriting of severity driven Property.”

Further Information – About SSRU

SSRU is a Specialty Insurance MGA based in Toronto, Canada.

Founded in 2016, by its CEO Stephen Stewart, SSRU provides Specialty insurance products to a wide array of clients in the Construction, Manufacturing, Natural Resources, Public Entity and Transportation sectors.

Heather Jamieson

Stewart Specialty Risk Underwriting Ltd

416.597.5740, ext 206

www.ssru.ca/