SSRU ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL TREATY RENEWALS

TORONTO, ON, FEBRUARY 9, 2023/insPRESS/ – During what is arguably the most challenging reinsurance market in history, SSRU is very pleased to announce that we have been able to renew our Property and Casualty facilities with improved terms. Our Property

capacity renews at CAD/USD 25M, and we have increased our Casualty capacity to CAD/USD 30M. Further, we

now have the ability to write Primary Wrap-Up Liability business.

Victor Ip, SVP of Casualty at SSRU stated:

“We are delighted with the result of this year’s renewal which demonstrates the faith our markets have in our

superior underwriting. As we move forward, SSRU will use strategic deployment of the higher limits now

available to meet the increasing demands of our clients and markets in our existing lines as well as in Primary

Wrap-up Liability.”

Heather Jamieson, SVP of Property at SSRU commented:

“We are pleased to be able to provide a consistent line to our clients in such a volatile market. Our ability to do

so is testament to our measured approach to underwriting and the commitment our capacity providers and

clients have shown to SSRU.”

Stephen Stewart, President and CEO of SSRU remarked:

“This was a particularly challenging reinsurance renewal cycle, especially as Property was concerned. We are

grateful for the confidence that our markets have shown and for the guidance and hard work undertaken by

the reinsurance team at Guy Carpenter. We have held the line on our Property capacity and have been able to

increase our Casualty capacity, which are remarkable achievements in this market.”

Further Information – About SSRU:

SSRU is a Specialty Insurance MGA based in Toronto, Canada.

Founded in 2016, by its CEO Stephen Stewart, SSRU provides specialty insurance products

to a wide array of clients in the Construction, Manufacturing, Natural Resources, Public

Entity, Realty, and Transportation sectors.

For more information, please contact info@ssru.ca