SSRU Executive Appointment

TORONTO, ON, APRIL 14, 2021/insPRESS/ – SSRU is pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Del Monte as Vice President in SSRU’s Property division. In his role, Nick will be responsible for the maintenance and growth of the Non-Energy Property book.

Nick has over 20 years of experience underwriting Large and Complex Property accounts. Prior to joining SSRU, Nick worked for Everest, HDI, CNA, ACE/Chubb and Transatlantic Re.

Nick holds a FCIP designation from the Insurance Institute of Canada and a CRM designation from the Global Risk Management Institute.

Commenting on this appointment, SSRU’s President and CEO Stephen Stewart stated: “The appointment of Nick Del Monte is a key component in the diversification strategy of our Property offering as we embracemore Complex Non-Energy business including large, severity driven Manufacturing, Institutional, and Construction accounts with U.S. and International exposures. Nick’s wide-ranging experience in underwriting Complex, Non-Energy Property accounts enables SSRU to continue building a high-quality book of business while offering superior service to our broker partners.”

Heather Jamieson, Senior Vice President, Property commented: ““I am very pleased to welcome Nick to the SSRU Property team. As we continue to grow and diversify our book, Nick brings a breadth of knowledge and experience to our unique offering of A rated capacity in the Complex Property market. His addition is an important step in

achieving our goals, and we are excited to have him join us.”

Nick Del Monte commented: “I am looking forward to joining the SSRU Property team and working alongside Heather Jamieson as we grow and diversify the Property book.

