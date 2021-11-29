SSRU marks 5 year anniversary with launch of rebranded website

TORONTO, ON, NOVEMBER 29, 2021/insPRESS/ – After 5 successful years in the MGA space, SSRU is excited to announce the launch of its rebranded website showcasing a new logo, increased limits, and a more comprehensive product offering.

SSRU’s President and CEO Stephen Stewart stated:

“I am pleased with the growth that SSRU has achieved over the past 5 years and grateful for the market support that has occasioned that growth. Our product suite will continue to evolve to meet the changing needs of our business partners, and is now supported by a team of 20 high calibre individuals.

SSRU’s new website showcases some of our recent achievements and provides greater access to our people and products. I look forward to seeing SSRU evolve in the years to come as we continue to strive to exceed the expectations of our customers.”

Further Information – About SSRU

SSRU is a Specialty Insurance MGA based in Toronto, Canada.

Founded in 2016, by its CEO Stephen Stewart, SSRU provides Specialty insurance products to a wide array of clients in the Construction, Manufacturing, Natural Resources, Public Entity and Transportation sectors.

SSRU’s CEO, Stephen Stewart, has over 25 years’ experience in the insurance industry. Prior to establishing SSRU, Stephen held senior management roles at Ironshore and Lombard in Canada. At Ironshore he established the Canadian branch operation and was pivotal in developing and executing the strategy for launching the Canadian Specialty Property and Casualty division.

Stephen Stewart (President)

Stewart Specialty Risk Underwriting Ltd 416.597.5740

https://www.ssru.ca/