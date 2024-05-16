SSRU Partners with Millennium Insurance Corporation to Further Increase Commercial Property Capacity

TORONTO, ON, MAY 16, 2024/insPRESS/ – SSRU is excited to announce a partnership with Millennium Insurance Corporation effective April 1, 2024. This strategic alliance has increased SSRU’s A-rated Commercial Property capacity to $38.5M for risks in the Energy, Mining and Manufacturing sectors.

With the support of Alberta based Millennium, and the creation of a bespoke reinsurance treaty for the subject business, SSRU has further broadened syndication among its carriers. This expansion reduces clients’ exposure to counterparty risk and further insulates SSRU’s carrier panel from severity loss.

Heather Jamieson, SVP of Property commented:

“We look forward to strengthening our long-term relationships with our customer and broker partners by continuing to bring new capacity to the Canadian marketplace.”

Stephen Stewart, President and CEO of SSRU commented:

“This strategic alliance with Millennium not only expands our capacity but also reinforces our dedication to providing innovative capacity solutions to our broker partners and Insureds.”

Further Information about SSRU

SSRU is a leading Specialty Insurance MGA based in Toronto, Canada. Since its inception in 2016, SSRU has been at the forefront of offering specialized insurance products to diverse sectors including Construction, Manufacturing, Natural Resources, Public Entity, Realty, and Transportation.

For more information, please contact info@ssru.ca

About Millennium Insurance Corporation

Millennium Insurance is a privately held insurance provider focused on serving the commercial and personal insurance needs of Canadians. Millennium is headquartered in Sherwood Park, AB and is licensed to write various classes of P&C insurance across Canada. Millennium carries an AM Best rating of “A (Excellent).”